https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204996Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoyal Review at Windsor - Queen Victoria and Khedive Ismail Pashe of Egypt, June 26th, 1868Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204996View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2733 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2733 px | 300 dpi | 32.04 MBFree DownloadRoyal Review at Windsor - Queen Victoria and Khedive Ismail Pashe of Egypt, June 26th, 1868More