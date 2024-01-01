https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair - Businessmen and Empire Builders. 'Manchester'. Sir Thomas Bazley. 21 April 1875Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205032View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2393 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2801 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2801 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.84 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair - Businessmen and Empire Builders. 'Manchester'. Sir Thomas Bazley. 21 April 1875More