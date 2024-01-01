rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205049
[Animals] Seven studies on hound on one sheet. 'Jno. Harris' on collar of hound at lower left
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

[Animals] Seven studies on hound on one sheet. 'Jno. Harris' on collar of hound at lower left

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205049

View License

[Animals] Seven studies on hound on one sheet. 'Jno. Harris' on collar of hound at lower left

More