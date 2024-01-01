https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205186Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJohn Orde, His Wife, Anne, His Eldest Son, William, and a ServantOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205186View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1177 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3432 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 4016 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 4016 px | 300 dpi | 47.08 MBFree DownloadJohn Orde, His Wife, Anne, His Eldest Son, William, and a ServantMore