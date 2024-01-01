https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView on the Liris, near Isola di SoraOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205212View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2505 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2932 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2932 px | 300 dpi | 34.38 MBFree DownloadView on the Liris, near Isola di SoraMore