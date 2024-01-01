https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVignette With Putti Carrying Hermes Staff And Lyre And Angel Blowing Trumpet, Three Muses by Francesco Bartolozzi Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205296View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.48 MBFree DownloadVignette With Putti Carrying Hermes Staff And Lyre And Angel Blowing Trumpet, Three Muses by Francesco Bartolozzi More