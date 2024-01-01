https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSongs of Innocence, Plate 28, "Laughing Song" (Bentley 15)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205298View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2357 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2758 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2758 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.34 MBFree DownloadSongs of Innocence, Plate 28, "Laughing Song" (Bentley 15)More