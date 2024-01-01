rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205324
The Brave Captain Tyrrill in the Buckingham of 66 Guns and 472 Men, Defeating the Florissant, Aigrette & Atalante, Three…
The Brave Captain Tyrrill in the Buckingham of 66 Guns and 472 Men, Defeating the Florissant, Aigrette & Atalante, Three French Ships of War, 3rd November, 1758

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9205324

