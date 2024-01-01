https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge IV's Public Entry into the City of Dublin on August 17th 1821Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205405View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 829 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2830 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2830 px | 300 dpi | 33.18 MBFree DownloadGeorge IV's Public Entry into the City of Dublin on August 17th 1821More