rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205534
An Eagle Perched on a Rock; Lion, Fox, Two Hounds and a Rooster (possibly for "Aesop's Fables")
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An Eagle Perched on a Rock; Lion, Fox, Two Hounds and a Rooster (possibly for "Aesop's Fables")

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205534

View License

An Eagle Perched on a Rock; Lion, Fox, Two Hounds and a Rooster (possibly for "Aesop's Fables")

More