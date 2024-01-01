rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205605
Songs of Innocence, Plate 30, "The Little Black Boy" (Bentley 10)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Songs of Innocence, Plate 30, "The Little Black Boy" (Bentley 10)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205605

View License

Songs of Innocence, Plate 30, "The Little Black Boy" (Bentley 10)

More