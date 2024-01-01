https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205605Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSongs of Innocence, Plate 30, "The Little Black Boy" (Bentley 10)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205605View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 791 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2308 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2701 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2701 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.67 MBFree DownloadSongs of Innocence, Plate 30, "The Little Black Boy" (Bentley 10)More