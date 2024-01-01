https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205782Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFavourites, the Property of H.R.H. Prince George of Cambridge [1835, Royal Academy of Arts, London, exhibition catalogue]Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205782View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2798 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3274 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3274 px | 300 dpi | 38.38 MBFree DownloadFavourites, the Property of H.R.H. Prince George of Cambridge [1835, Royal Academy of Arts, London, exhibition catalogue]More