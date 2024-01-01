rawpixel
Story of *Nell's Coach made good by the Cunning Man. Addressed to the Ducal Conjurer and Dutchess of [chamber pot] *in The…
Story of *Nell's Coach made good by the Cunning Man. Addressed to the Ducal Conjurer and Dutchess of [chamber pot] *in The Devil to Pay.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
