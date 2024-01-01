rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205853
The British Neptune riding Triumphant, or the Carmignol's Dancing to the Tune of Rule Britannia
The British Neptune riding Triumphant, or the Carmignol's Dancing to the Tune of Rule Britannia

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205853

View License

The British Neptune riding Triumphant, or the Carmignol's Dancing to the Tune of Rule Britannia

