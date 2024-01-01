https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShepherding the Flock, Windy Day by David CoxOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206089View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2826 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3307 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3307 px | 300 dpi | 38.77 MBFree DownloadShepherding the Flock, Windy Day by David CoxMore