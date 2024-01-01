https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMr. W. Praed's tin washing mill in Cornwall, TrevethowOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206240View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 746 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2176 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2546 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2546 px | 300 dpi | 29.86 MBFree DownloadMr. W. Praed's tin washing mill in Cornwall, TrevethowMore