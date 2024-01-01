rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206331
Hindoo Temple on the Banks of the Hooghly, Calcutta
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hindoo Temple on the Banks of the Hooghly, Calcutta

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206331

View License

Hindoo Temple on the Banks of the Hooghly, Calcutta

More