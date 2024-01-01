https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206603Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSet of four: 4. Wood-Cock and Pheasant ShootingOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206603View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1029 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3002 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3513 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3513 px | 300 dpi | 41.18 MBFree DownloadSet of four: 4. Wood-Cock and Pheasant ShootingMore