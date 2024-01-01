rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206627
The Elevation of the Design for the Bank of England by Theodore Jacobsen Esqr.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Elevation of the Design for the Bank of England by Theodore Jacobsen Esqr.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206627

View License

The Elevation of the Design for the Bank of England by Theodore Jacobsen Esqr.

More