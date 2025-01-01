Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageamerican gothicvintage peoplegrant woodportrait female vintagegothicpng gentlemanvintagefamous paintingAmerican Gothic png, Grant Wood's vintage painting on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3958 x 3958 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar