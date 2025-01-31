Remixton39SaveSaveRemixwallpaper aestheticaesthetic wallpaper iphonewallpaper flower aestheticiphone wallpaper autumnflower iphone wallpaperflower wallpaper aestheticiphone beige wallpaperorange aesthetic wallpaperAesthetic autumn flower phone wallpaper, seasonal botanical backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet