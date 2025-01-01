Edit ImageCropDarakoon Jaktreemongkol2SaveSaveEdit Imagecactus black and whitelace pngvintage cactus black and whiteillustration plants cactusdesert iconhatcactus vintageastrophytum myriostigmaPNG Black & white cactus illustration set, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar