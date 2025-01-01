Edit ImageCropAdjima1SaveSaveEdit Imagelight watercolor backgroundplant vintagegreen leaf divideraesthetic botanical leaf background light bluetropical illustrationgreen watercolor treewatercolor palm treebackgroundTropical palm trees divider illustrationMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet