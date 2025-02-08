Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifechardinmarmitepublic domain oil paintingrococostill life paintingvintage copper potsrococo artStill Life with Copper Pot, Cabbage, Pestle, and Stove (Table de cuisine avec marmite de cuivre, chou, égrugeoir et réchaud) by Jean Siméon ChardinOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4554 x 5712 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar