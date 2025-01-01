Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepierre bonnardmealpaintingsbonnardsdog paintingimpressionism dogpublic domain post moderndog vintageWoman with Dog, or Woman and Dog at Table (Femme au chien, ou Femme et chien Ã table) by Pierre BonnardOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6742 x 5238 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar