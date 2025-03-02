Edit ImageCrop67SaveSaveEdit Imagerenoirpierre auguste renoirrenoir paintingsimpressionism public domainrenoir public domainoil painting flowerpublic domain oil paintingimpressionist flower paintingVase of Flowers (Vase de fleurs ) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4680 x 5903 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar