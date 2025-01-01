Edit ImageCropGeorgeSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage baskettransparent pngtorn paperpngpaper texturepersonvintageripped paperPNG Girl holding fruit basket illustration, ripped paper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 450 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar