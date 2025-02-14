Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefruitillustrationfoodlemondesign elementcolorhdgraphicLemon fruit, healthy food collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseLemon slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271130/psd-illustration-lemon-foodView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseLemon slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520259/psd-illustration-lemon-foodView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996296/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseLemon fruit, healthy food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458564/lemon-fruit-healthy-food-illustrationView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseLemon fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353368/lemon-fruit-healthy-food-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996525/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseLemon slice fruit, healthy food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9512947/lemon-slice-fruit-healthy-food-illustrationView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995168/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseLemon slice fruit, healthy food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458548/lemon-slice-fruit-healthy-food-illustrationView licenseLemon doodle phone wallpaper, cute fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263957/lemon-doodle-phone-wallpaper-cute-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseLemon tea illustration, design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550740/lemon-tea-illustration-design-element-psdView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996320/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseOrange fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520223/orange-fruit-healthy-food-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996473/fresh-lemon-foodView licenseOrange fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336250/orange-fruit-healthy-food-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseLemon fruit, healthy food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353321/lemon-fruit-healthy-food-illustrationView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218451/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseStraw, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271134/straw-healthy-food-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996289/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseLemon vintage illustration, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352632/lemon-vintage-illustration-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218484/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseOrange slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520232/psd-illustration-orange-foodView licenseEditable Orange juice splash design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15479592/editable-orange-juice-splash-design-element-setView licenseWatermelon slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336247/psd-illustration-tropical-summerView licensePie pastry food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238808/pie-pastry-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseOrange slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336251/psd-illustration-orange-foodView licenseCute lemon computer wallpaper, fruit border, purple background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263690/cute-lemon-computer-wallpaper-fruit-border-purple-background-editable-designView licenseOrange slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520242/psd-illustration-orange-foodView licenseEditable half slice fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258940/editable-half-slice-fruit-design-element-setView licenseOrange slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520251/psd-illustration-orange-foodView licenseEditable Orange juice splash design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15477779/editable-orange-juice-splash-design-element-setView licenseLemon vintage illustration, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352697/lemon-vintage-illustration-collage-element-psdView licenseLemonade label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488966/lemonade-label-template-editable-designView licenseVariety of fruits, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589447/psd-apple-illustration-lemonView licenseLemon doodle background, cute fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260232/lemon-doodle-background-cute-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseAvocado slice fruit, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509268/psd-illustration-green-foodView license