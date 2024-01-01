rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298588
A flower garden in Grand-Montrouge in 1890. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A flower garden in Grand-Montrouge in 1890. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public domain image from The Public Institution Paris Musées

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298588

View CC0 License

A flower garden in Grand-Montrouge in 1890. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More