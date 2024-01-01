rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298783
Purjevene myötätuulessa, ruokalistan luonnos by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Purjevene myötätuulessa, ruokalistan luonnos by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public Domain
9298783

Purjevene myötätuulessa, ruokalistan luonnos by Albert Edelfelt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

