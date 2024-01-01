rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298805
Design for Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire: Garden Elevation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298805

View CC0 License

