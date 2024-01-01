https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire: Garden Elevation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298805View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3830 x 2554 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3830 x 2554 px | 300 dpi | 56.01 MBFree DownloadDesign for Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire: Garden Elevation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More