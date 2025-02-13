rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lady by Frederick Randolph Spencer
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartpublic domainportraitadultwomannew york
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Self-Portrait by Frederick Randolph Spencer
Self-Portrait by Frederick Randolph Spencer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309746/self-portrait-frederick-randolph-spencerFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Mary Ann Garrits
Mary Ann Garrits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037147/mary-ann-garritsFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
James Kent
James Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037288/james-kentFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Lady by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of a Lady by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932203/portrait-lady-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Mrs. Adam Babcock (Martha Hubbard) (c. 1806) by Gilbert Stuart
Mrs. Adam Babcock (Martha Hubbard) (c. 1806) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791759/mrs-adam-babcock-martha-hubbard-c-1806-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Pink Halftone Effect
Pink Halftone Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788534/pink-halftone-effectView license
Portrait of Mrs. James W. Wallack by Henry Inman
Portrait of Mrs. James W. Wallack by Henry Inman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038649/portrait-mrs-james-wallack-henry-inmanFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Taking the Census
Taking the Census
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8001987/taking-the-censusFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
The New Bonnet
The New Bonnet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995266/the-new-bonnetFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914899/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Woman with large hat by Joseph Turner Keiley
Woman with large hat by Joseph Turner Keiley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277804/woman-with-large-hat-joseph-turner-keileyFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Memorial Portrait of Catharine Schultz (1789-1832)
Memorial Portrait of Catharine Schultz (1789-1832)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038107/memorial-portrait-catharine-schultz-1789-1832Free Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tanagra (The Builders, New York) by Frederick Childe Hassam
Tanagra (The Builders, New York) by Frederick Childe Hassam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845703/image-flower-rose-artFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Senator Charles Sumner by William Page
Portrait of Senator Charles Sumner by William Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038781/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait by James H Beard
Portrait by James H Beard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038415/portrait-james-beardFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Philosophy and Christian Art by Daniel Huntington
Philosophy and Christian Art by Daniel Huntington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932974/philosophy-and-christian-art-daniel-huntingtonFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Lady by Bejamin West
Portrait of a Lady by Bejamin West
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931629/portrait-lady-bejamin-westFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895031/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Marie Rapp by Alfred Stieglitz
Portrait of Marie Rapp by Alfred Stieglitz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276464/portrait-marie-rapp-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady in Brown by Frederick R. Spencer
Lady in Brown by Frederick R. Spencer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939659/lady-brown-frederick-spencerFree Image from public domain license
Daily vlog blog banner template
Daily vlog blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786794/daily-vlog-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman by William H Ernsberger
Portrait of a Woman by William H Ernsberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276816/portrait-woman-william-ernsbergerFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923512/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Studies: Woman Sewing; Woman at a Desk (from Sketchbook)
Two Studies: Woman Sewing; Woman at a Desk (from Sketchbook)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035955/two-studies-woman-sewing-woman-desk-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license
Business success Instagram post template, editable text
Business success Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923447/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seated Man; Standing Woman (from Sketchbook)
Seated Man; Standing Woman (from Sketchbook)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035981/seated-man-standing-woman-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license