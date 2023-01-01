https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328050Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed poppy flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9328050View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 113 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red poppy flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.More