https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Novelty Iron works, Foot of 12th St. E.R. New York. Stillman, Allen & Co., Iron Founders, Steam Engine and General Machinery…
Novelty Iron works, Foot of 12th St. E.R. New York. Stillman, Allen & Co., Iron Founders, Steam Engine and General Machinery Manufacturers, after John Penniman, lithographer George Endicott

View public domain image source

Public Domain
ID : 
9328211

View CC0 License

