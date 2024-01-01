https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNovelty Iron works, Foot of 12th St. E.R. New York. Stillman, Allen & Co., Iron Founders, Steam Engine and General Machinery Manufacturers, after John Penniman, lithographer George Endicott View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328211View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2432 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNovelty Iron works, Foot of 12th St. E.R. New York. Stillman, Allen & Co., Iron Founders, Steam Engine and General Machinery Manufacturers, after John Penniman, lithographer George Endicott More