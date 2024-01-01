https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328227Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Fountain to be Executed in Bronze with a Marble Slab at the Back by Kay Maude CogginView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328227View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2658 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2937 x 3867 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Fountain to be Executed in Bronze with a Marble Slab at the Back by Kay Maude CogginMore