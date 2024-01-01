https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328330Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Stage Set: Triumphal Arch with Fountains in the Side Niches and the View of a Boat through the Arch, Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328330View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 998 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2911 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2948 x 3545 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Stage Set: Triumphal Arch with Fountains in the Side Niches and the View of a Boat through the Arch, Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryMore