https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Cartouche on a Base, Surmounted by a Crown, with Arms with the Initials OL, G, G, and OI., Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328332View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2548 x 3211 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Cartouche on a Base, Surmounted by a Crown, with Arms with the Initials OL, G, G, and OI., Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryMore