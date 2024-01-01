https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328344Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Two Classical Temples and Figures, attributed to Jan Frans van BloemenView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328344View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 741 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2160 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3885 x 2398 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with Two Classical Temples and Figures, attributed to Jan Frans van BloemenMore