rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328361
Plan of the Mausoleum of Caecilia Metella, wife of the Triumvir Marcus Crassus..., from Le Antichità Romane (Roman…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plan of the Mausoleum of Caecilia Metella, wife of the Triumvir Marcus Crassus..., from Le Antichità Romane (Roman Antiquities), tome 3, tavola 49

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328361

View CC0 License

Plan of the Mausoleum of Caecilia Metella, wife of the Triumvir Marcus Crassus..., from Le Antichità Romane (Roman Antiquities), tome 3, tavola 49

More