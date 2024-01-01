https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328362Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne Half of a Design for an Arch, With a Figural Sketch Pasted at lower right, Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328362View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 769 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2244 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2522 x 3933 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne Half of a Design for an Arch, With a Figural Sketch Pasted at lower right, Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th centuryMore