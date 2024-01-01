https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328424Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of Architectural Moldings, of the Virgin and Child with a Kneeling Saint, and of Two Angels Supporting Frames (recto); Studies for Architectural Mouldings (verso)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328424View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2548 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2801 x 3847 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudies of Architectural Moldings, of the Virgin and Child with a Kneeling Saint, and of Two Angels Supporting Frames (recto); Studies for Architectural Mouldings (verso)More