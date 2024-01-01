https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328450Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChrist Crucified, Attended by the Virgin, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John the EvangelistView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328450View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2709 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2783 x 3595 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChrist Crucified, Attended by the Virgin, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John the EvangelistMore