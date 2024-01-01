https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScene from the Play Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees (Yoshitsune senbon zakura)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328498View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 561 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1637 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1796 x 3839 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScene from the Play Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees (Yoshitsune senbon zakura)More