rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328541
Design for Ceiling of the Duchess of Newcastle's Petit Salon, Hôtel Hope by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Ceiling of the Duchess of Newcastle's Petit Salon, Hôtel Hope by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328541

View CC0 License

Design for Ceiling of the Duchess of Newcastle's Petit Salon, Hôtel Hope by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More