https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of a ceiling cove and moulding by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328580View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 610 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1780 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3603 x 1832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of a ceiling cove and moulding by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore