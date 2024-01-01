https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328723Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Virgin of Sorrows: The Crucifixion; one of nine surrounding compartments from the Virgin of Sorrows, now separatedView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328723View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2597 x 3462 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Virgin of Sorrows: The Crucifixion; one of nine surrounding compartments from the Virgin of Sorrows, now separatedMore