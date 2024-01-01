https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrane, Tortoise, Pine, and Bamboo under a Rising Sun by Kano ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328789View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 700 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2041 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2332 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrane, Tortoise, Pine, and Bamboo under a Rising Sun by Kano ChikanobuMore