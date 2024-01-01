https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328874Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheet of Sketches: Sculpture for a Banquet Honoring Queen Christian of Sweden.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328874View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 839 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2446 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3871 x 2705 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSheet of Sketches: Sculpture for a Banquet Honoring Queen Christian of Sweden.More