https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329008
Banknote motif: number 2 against a circular panel of lathe work with a scalloped edge, associated with Cyrus Durand
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9329008

View CC0 License

