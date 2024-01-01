https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBanknote motif: Five oval or circular ornamental lathe work designs, one containing the word TENView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329013View CC0 LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2002 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2158 x 3025 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBanknote motif: Five oval or circular ornamental lathe work designs, one containing the word TENMore